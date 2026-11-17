BENGALURU: Addressing urgent regional challenges such as climate change, inadequate healthcare access, and unsafe working conditions, global experts gathered for the 11th ICSD Asia-Pacific Biennial Conference 2026, hosted at CHRIST (Deemed to be University) in Bengaluru.

Held from November 15 to 17, the academic summit ran under the theme “Innovations in Sustainable Social Development: Perspectives & Practices.” The event was jointly organized by the Department of Social Work at CHRIST University, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Mumbai, and the International Consortium for Social Development (ICSD) Asia-Pacific Branch, drawing over one hundred participants from India, the United States, Thailand, Indonesia, Israel, and Sri Lanka.

Discussions emphasized that modern growth must remain people-centered, fair, and ecologically sound, particularly with only four years remaining to meet the United Nations’ 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. Plenary sessions focused heavily on public health, community wellbeing, and occupational health hazards in mining and extractive industries. Researchers also presented papers covering gender equity, climate justice, aging demographics, indigenous knowledge systems, sustainable urban planning, and technology-driven social welfare.

Inaugurating the conference on November 16, Karnataka’s Minister of Forest, Ecology, and Environment, Ramalinga Reddy, stressed that environmental protection and social progress must advance together, noting that forests remain vital to planetary health. CHRIST University Vice Chancellor Col. Dr. Fr. Joseph C.C. underscored the ongoing global challenge of food security, while TISS Vice Chancellor Prof. Badri Narayan Tiwari highlighted that true innovation requires balancing economic advancement with societal reflection. During the proceedings, Prof. Manohar Pawar and Dr. N.V. Vasudeva Sharma were honored with the ICSD Distinguished Academician and Practitioner awards, respectively.

Convened by Prof. Bipin Jojo of TISS Mumbai and Dr. Bharathi of CHRIST University, the three-day conference concluded with a valedictory address by C.K. Baba (IPS), Deputy Inspector General of Police for the Karnataka State Reserve Police.