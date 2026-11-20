BENGALURU: State Women’s Commission chairperson Nagalakshmi Choudhary ran into sharp pushback and tough media questioning at Freedom Park in Bengaluru after claiming 15 toilets had been arranged for protesting ASHA workers, leaving her flustered as demonstrators disputed the claim and shared their daily struggles.

Visiting the sit-in site where Accredited Social Health Activist workers are pressing for higher pay and welfare steps, Choudhary met emotional protesters. One worker broke down in tears and asked how she could survive alone without a husband or children on roughly ₹5,000, underscoring the strain of low monthly payouts against rising living costs.

Tensions flared when Choudhary said officials had arranged 15 toilets through the Greater Bengaluru Authority after she spoke with the deputy commissioner and commissioner upon hearing menstruating women needed restrooms. Protesting workers shot back that they had paid for toilet arrangements out of their own pockets, sparking heated exchanges at the venue.

Reporters pressed Choudhary on whether she had relied on unverified information from officials without checking conditions firsthand, and whether speaking without on-ground verification was appropriate. Workers and journalists also pushed back against her assertions on sanitary pads, health care, and toilet facilities, noting gaps over the prior three days and asking her to point out the claimed toilets right there. Caught in the crossfire of pointed questions, Choudhary appeared rattled and struggled to give a convincing answer before leaving the spot.

Earlier from the stage, Choudhary said she stands with women without party bias and acts as a commission chief who presses the government rather than running it. She noted she had written repeatedly about an earlier ₹2,000 promise that remained unfulfilled, pledged to take concerns to the health department and chief secretary, and said she was seeking fair support for their work rather than charity.

For exhausted health workers camping out in harsh conditions, the clash exposed how quickly claims on basic amenities can deepen frustration when ground realities feel far removed from official assurances.