CHITTAPUR: Female students blocked a road at Chittapur’s Ambedkar Circle to demand better living conditions at their government hostel.

Students living at a hostel run by the Social Welfare Department staged a protest at Ambedkar Circle. They said they faced a shortage of drinking water, frequent power cuts and dirty toilets. They also said meals were often late and the food was of poor quality.

The students said they had raised these problems with the authorities several times. They said their appeals had brought no satisfactory solution and accused officials of neglecting basic services at the hostel. They called for immediate action on water, electricity, sanitation and meals.

The road blockade disrupted traffic for some time. Rajkumar, a taluk official from the Social Welfare Department, visited the protest site and listened to the students explain their concerns. He told them the department would examine the complaints and take the necessary steps to resolve them soon.