CHITRADURGA: Deputy Commissioner S. Ramya chaired a meeting with representatives of various political parties on Friday at the Deputy Commissioner’s office to discuss the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls for 2027. The meeting discussed a proposal to create six new polling stations across the district.

During the meeting, officials explained the Election Commission of India’s guidelines for rationalising polling stations. The process considers factors such as damaged or unsuitable buildings, an increase in voter numbers, natural barriers and the distance voters must travel to reach polling stations.

Chitradurga district currently has 1,764 polling stations. If the proposed six new stations receive approval, the total will increase to 1,770. No changes have been proposed to the names or locations of existing polling stations.

In Molakalmuru Assembly constituency, a new polling station numbered 154A is proposed by dividing station 154 at Mallurahalli. The total will increase from 311 to 312.

In Challakere constituency, station 3A is proposed by dividing station 3 at Bogalerahatti, taking the total from 278 to 279.

In Chitradurga constituency, station 102A is proposed by dividing station 102 at Kakkihatti (H) Manangi. The total will rise from 302 to 303.

Hiriyur constituency has three proposed additions. These include station 103A at Badarahalli, 258A at Vasantnagar, which is more than three kilometres from Uduvalli station, and a new station at Katrikenahalli, which is far from Paramenahalli station 260. The constituency’s total will increase from 300 to 303.

No new polling stations have been proposed in Hosadurga and Holalkere constituencies, which have 258 and 315 stations respectively.

After discussions with political party representatives, the meeting decided to forward the proposals to the Election Commission for approval.

Voter list revision schedule

The integrated draft electoral roll will be published on December 1, 2026. Voters can submit claims and objections from December 1 to 31. The authorities will complete the disposal of objections by January 14, 2027, and publish the final voter list on January 20, 2027.

Form 6 can be submitted to include new voters’ names, Form 7 for objections or deletion of names, and Form 8 for address changes and corrections.

Deputy Commissioner S. Ramya urged political party representatives to cooperate in identifying eligible voters and facilitating their enrolment through Booth Level Agents (BLAs).

Additional Deputy Commissioner B.T. Kumaraswamy, Election Tahsildar Bibi Fatima, District Press Secretary M. Junjanna and representatives of the Congress, JD(S), BJP, BSP and CPI(M) attended the meeting.