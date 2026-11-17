Additional Deputy Commissioner B.T. Kumaraswamy said worker registration and compliance with labour laws are mandatory in development tenders, and urged local bodies to enforce them

CHITRADURGA: Additional Deputy Commissioner B.T. Kumaraswamy has directed all government departments and local bodies to ensure that construction workers employed in their projects are registered with the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board.

He issued the direction while chairing a District-Level Cess Monitoring Committee meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Tuesday. The meeting reviewed the collection and transfer of construction cess to the Welfare Board.

Kumaraswamy said mandatory worker registration and compliance with labour laws were already included in the tender conditions for development projects. Engineering departments, City Municipal Councils, Town Municipal Councils and Gram Panchayats must ensure that all workers engaged in their projects are registered.

He warned that contractors failing to follow these conditions would be violating the tender rules. He directed the concerned departments to monitor registration and take the necessary action. Departments were also instructed to submit details of building construction permissions and cess collections in the prescribed format.

Labour Officer Anil Bagati informed the meeting that a letter had been issued seeking corrections in discrepancies relating to payments made through cheques and Demand Drafts.

Bagati also said that if departments submitted lists of workers employed at construction sites, Labour Department officials would visit the locations and issue identity cards free of cost.

He explained that these identity cards were necessary for workers to access Welfare Board benefits, including accident compensation, educational assistance for children and marriage grants. He urged all departments to cooperate in ensuring that eligible workers received these benefits.

Labour Inspectors Allabakshi, Rajanna and Kusuma, District Child Labour Project Society Project Director P. Satish Kumar, Welfare Board Executive S.V. Prasad, Field Inspector Malappa, Subject Manager Latha and Rajiv Hiremath of the Karnataka State Unorganised Workers’ Social Security Board attended the meeting.