CHITRADURGA: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) is committed to protecting the rights of persons with disabilities and ensuring that they receive government benefits, said Shameer Peersab Nandyal, Senior Civil Judge and Member Secretary of the Chitradurga DLSA.

He was speaking after inaugurating sports and cultural competitions for persons with disabilities at Onake Obavva District Stadium in Chitradurga. The event was organised jointly by the DLSA, district administration, Zilla Panchayat, various government departments and non-governmental organisations as part of the observance of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2026.

Nandyal said persons with disabilities who face difficulties in accessing government benefits could approach the DLSA for assistance. Eligible persons can also receive free legal aid under the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA). The public can seek legal assistance through the toll-free helpline 15100.

He also highlighted the ‘Surakshita Bachpan’ campaign, which creates awareness about child rights, the POCSO Act, child marriage and the harmful effects of excessive mobile phone use. He said designated teachers in schools could help students report violations of their rights.

C.S. Venkateshappa, District Sub-Project Coordinator of Samagra Shikshana Karnataka, said the Education Department provides assistive devices to children with disabilities from pre-primary to pre-university levels. Medical camps and support for surgeries are also being provided.

District Welfare Officer for Persons with Disabilities J. Vaishali appreciated the achievements of local para-athletes, including Radha Venkatesh, Pallavi, R. Nataraj and Varsha Umapathi, in national and international sporting events.

She said the district-level competitions provide children with disabilities an opportunity to showcase their talents and receive encouragement.

The programme was attended by Deputy Director of Women and Child Development K.H. Vijayakumar, District Child Protection Officer A.M. Veena, teachers, rehabilitation workers and students.

Nandyal called upon everyone to work together to protect the rights and dignity of persons with disabilities.