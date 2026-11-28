CHIKKODI: The formation of a separate Chikkodi district is her foremost priority, and she will personally appeal to the Chief Minister during the upcoming legislative session to take necessary steps in this regard, said Chikkodi MP Priyanka Jarkiholi.

Speaking to reporters at her office in Chikkodi, the MP discussed various development requirements and pending demands of the constituency. She said the creation of a separate district would be given special attention and that she would submit a formal request to the Chief Minister during the session.

Military canteen and doctors

She also assured that efforts would be made to establish a military canteen in Chikkodi for the benefit of retired defence personnel and their families. The facility would help ex-servicemen living in Chikkodi and neighboring areas access essential goods and services conveniently.

Addressing healthcare concerns, Priyanka Jarkiholi acknowledged the shortage of doctors at the Chikkodi Mother and Child Hospital. She said steps would soon be initiated to recruit additional medical professionals to strengthen the hospital’s functioning and ensure better healthcare services for patients.

On the drinking water shortage reported in several parts of the constituency, she said resolving the problem had been accorded priority. Immediate measures were being taken to arrange water supplies through borewells in areas facing shortages. She added that efforts would continue to address public grievances and improve basic facilities.

Whip for Parliament

Meanwhile, referring to the upcoming parliamentary proceedings, the MP said the Central Government was preparing to introduce several important bills. Her party had issued a whip directing its members to attend the Parliament session scheduled for the following day.

She also criticised the ruling party at the Centre, alleging that it was adopting strategies to divide and intimidate opposition parties. Describing such actions as undemocratic, she said the opposition’s role and its right to raise public issues should be respected.

The MP reiterated her commitment to pursuing the constituency’s development demands, with separate district status remaining her primary objective.