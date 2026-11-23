CHIKKABALLAPURA: Blood donation camps will be organised at the District Administration Building and 11 other locations across Chikkaballapura district on November 25. Deputy Commissioner G. Prabhu has appealed to government employees and the public to participate.

He made the appeal while chairing a District Blood Safety Task Force meeting at the Zilla Panchayat office on Monday.

The camps will be organised jointly by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, Health and Family Welfare Department and Red Cross Society.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed health officials to prepare an annual calendar for monthly blood donation camps. He also called for an assessment of the district’s monthly blood requirements and donation targets. Departments, including Education, Health, Revenue, Police and Rural Development, were asked to encourage their staff to donate blood.

He stressed that blood donation activities should continue throughout the year rather than remain limited to special occasions.

During the meeting, prizes and certificates were presented to students who won quiz and marathon competitions organised by the District AIDS Prevention and Control Unit.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr. Y. Naveen Bhat, District Health Officer Dr. Chetan, Dr. Uma, Red Cross representative Ravikumar and other officials attended.