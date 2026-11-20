CHIKKABALLAPURA: The district-level Kala Pratibhotsava, organised by the Department of Kannada and Culture to encourage artistic talent among children and youth, has been rescheduled from November 21 to November 28. The event will be held at Zilla Kannada Bhavan on B.B. Road in Chikkaballapura.

Competitions will be conducted in three age categories: children aged 8 to below 14, youth aged 14 to below 18, and young adults aged 18 to below 30.

Events include classical dance, light music, painting, folk songs, Hindustani and Carnatic music, elocution, drama and traditional folk dances.

Cash prizes for state-level winners

Winners at the district level will qualify for zonal competitions. All participants will receive certificates. State-level individual winners will receive cash prizes of Rs. 15,000, Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 7,500. Group winners will receive Rs. 50,000, Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 30,000.

Registration open till November 26

Teams can have 10 to 15 members. Interested participants must register by November 26, 5 pm, at the Assistant Director’s office, Zilla Kannada Bhavan, Chikkaballapura.