MYSURU: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar visited Chandravana Kalyani at Saraswathipuram in Mysuru on Tuesday and reviewed the proposed development works in consultation with Mysore City Corporation officials.

The comprehensive development and rejuvenation of Chandravana Kalyani will be undertaken under the Union Government’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT 2.0) scheme, with an allocation of ₹473.82 lakh (approximately ₹4.74 crore). The project will be implemented jointly by the Central and State governments and the MCC. The major works proposed under the project include desilting the Kalyani to enhance its water storage capacity and rejuvenate the water body, renovating and improving the surrounding stone steps, and installing decorative grills for safety and beautification.

The present condition of the Kalyani at Saraswathipuram in Mysuru.

The project also envisages developing a garden within the premises, installing railings around the Kalyani, providing essential infrastructure and comprehensively improving the surrounding area to make it more accessible and convenient for public use.

The maintenance of the rejuvenated Kalyani will also be undertaken for the next five years to ensure cleanliness, proper upkeep and long-term sustainability.

During the inspection, the MP discussed the project plans and implementation details with officials and instructed them to complete the works within the stipulated timeframe while ensuring quality.

Later, Yaduveer told reporters that lakes, Kalyanis and traditional water bodies occupied an important place in Mysuru’s historical heritage. Conservation and rejuvenation of these water bodies were essential not only to preserve the city’s cultural heritage but also to maintain the city’s ecological balance. Through the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, his objective was to restore such valuable public assets and ensure that they continue to benefit future generations.

He also directed officials to ensure that the development works were completed with quality and within the stipulated timeframe, while preserving the original character and ecological significance of the Kalyani. The project marks an important step towards strengthening Mysuru’s urban infrastructure while conserving and rejuvenating its traditional water bodies.