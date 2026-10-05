CESC ready for Dasara illumination

Mysuru

In view of the Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara-2026, the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (CESC) is carrying out preparations for electrical illumination works and power systems across the city on a war footing, CESC Managing Director M.S. Archana said. She said necessary precautionary measures have been taken to ensure that the lakhs of tourists and members of the public visiting Mysuru during the Dasara festivities do not face any kind of power disruption. The required power connections and technical systems for the electrical illumination being installed at major Dasara venues, roads, circles and important buildings are being inspected. Officials and staff have been given strict instructions to ensure the quality and safety of electrical cables, control panels, distribution boxes and other electrical equipment installed for the illumination. They have been directed to immediately rectify any loose connections, exposed wires or hazardous electrical arrangements. Archana said since power demand is expected to increase during the Dasara period, major power substations, feeders and transmission lines are being monitored continuously. Additional staff, vehicles and necessary equipment have been kept ready to respond immediately in case of emergencies. Public safety is being given the highest priority during the electrical illumination works. The personnel concerned have been instructed to carry out the work without disrupting traffic or posing any danger to the public. Precautions have also been advised to ensure electrical safety during rain or adverse weather conditions. Appropriate precautionary measures have been taken to ensure that the Dasara illumination further enhances the beauty of Mysuru without causing any electrical accidents, she added.