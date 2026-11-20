CHITRADURGA: Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr S. Akash inspected development works under the VB-G RAM G scheme in Holalkere taluk on Thursday. He visited Nulenur, Gunderi and other villages under Nulenur Gram Panchayat and reviewed the progress and quality of individual works.

During the visit, he inspected agricultural pits, soak pits and a tubewell water recharge unit in Nulenur village. He also examined agricultural pits in Gunderi and the quality of soak pit construction works. Interacting with women from self-help groups, he encouraged them to construct soak pits near their houses and maintain cleanliness in their villages.

Dr Akash personally checked workers’ attendance through the National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS) mobile application at the worksite. He also verified their job cards and bank passbooks and enquired whether wages were being credited regularly. He instructed officials to ensure timely payment of wages.

Addressing workers, he explained the employment benefits available under the scheme and encouraged rural families to make use of local employment opportunities instead of migrating to cities in search of work.

He also urged small and marginal farmers to take advantage of individual work opportunities. Referring to borewells provided under the Ganga Kalyana scheme, he said farmers could construct water recharge units on their agricultural land.

He said the scheme guarantees 125 days of wage employment to every eligible rural household in a financial year. In Karnataka, workers are paid ₹382 per day, irrespective of gender. He urged villagers to make use of the employment opportunities available locally.

E-asset target by November 30

Reviewing the progress of the ‘Land Guarantee’ scheme, Dr Akash instructed Gram Panchayat officials to visit every household and collect applications from families that do not have e-asset certificates. He directed each Gram Panchayat to distribute at least 10 e-asset certificates every day and complete the target by November 30.

He asked Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) and staff to treat the exercise as a priority campaign. He also instructed engineers from the drinking water and sanitation department to respond quickly to complaints and resolve drinking water problems in villages.

Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Shivaprakash, VBGra Assistant Director Nataraj, GPM ADPC Mohan Kumar, District IEC Coordinator Rabindranath, Drinking Water and Sanitation Department Assistant Executive Engineer Shivamurthy, Taluk Technical Coordinator Pratap, PDOs, technical assistants, BFTs and Kayakamitras were present.