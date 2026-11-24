NEW DELHI: The Centre has revised its ‘Made in India’ criteria for IT hardware products, giving greater importance to domestic research, design and semiconductor-level manufacturing rather than focusing mainly on final assembly.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued the notification on November 20, covering desktops, all-in-one computers, laptops, thin clients, servers, computer monitors and interactive flat panel displays (IFPDs). The new framework will come into effect after six months and will apply to central government purchases as well as state and local body procurement under centrally funded schemes.

Under the revised rules, different manufacturing stages will receive specific weightage based on their contribution to a product’s bill of materials. Certain activities, including motherboard assembly and final assembly and testing, must take place in India. Desktop monitor assembly and IFPD display glass assembly are also compulsory for eligibility in government contracts.

Credit for Indian design

The framework introduces incentives for research and intellectual property developed domestically. In-house research and development conducted in India can contribute 8 per cent of local content, while Indian-designed products and intellectual property can receive an additional 10 per cent.

Chips and storage

The government has also introduced incentives for semiconductor-related activities. Memory and solid-state storage assembled on circuit boards in India receive additional weightage, which increases when chips undergo assembly, testing and packaging domestically.

The revised methodology is aligned with the production-linked incentive scheme for IT hardware. The government said the changes aim to promote domestic manufacturing, strengthen indigenous capabilities and generate employment.