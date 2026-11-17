MYSURU: In a significant step towards preserving India’s priceless manuscript heritage, a team of Central Government officials visited Mysuru on Tuesday to review the progress of the ambitious Gyan Bharatam Mission, a nationwide initiative aimed at digitising ancient manuscripts and palm-leaf records.

As part of the visit, the team inspected the Oriental Research Institute (ORI), Mysuru, and gathered information about the digitisation of its invaluable collection of ancient manuscripts and palm-leaf records.

The officials also viewed the rare palm-leaf manuscript of Kautilya’s Arthashastra, preserved at the institute, which was recently inscribed on UNESCO’s Memory of the World Asia-Pacific Regional Register under its documentary heritage programme. They expressed delight at the institute’s efforts to safeguard this invaluable treasure of India’s intellectual and literary heritage.

Impressed by the vast collection of palm-leaf manuscripts at ORI, the Central team sought details about the initiatives and infrastructure required to further strengthen the digitisation of manuscripts across Karnataka. They also discussed measures that could help ensure the systematic preservation and wider accessibility of these ancient records.

Dr. P. Shivaraju, Karnataka’s State Nodal Officer for the Gyan Bharatam Mission and Commissioner of the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, accompanied the team and provided the necessary information. Officials of the Oriental Research Institute were also present.

Later, the Central team visited JSS Mahavidyapeetha, where they reviewed the ongoing work relating to the conservation of palm-leaf manuscripts and digitisation of ancient records.

The officials appreciated the institution’s efforts in preserving traditional knowledge and safeguarding valuable manuscript collections for future generations.

Executive Secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeetha, Dr C.G. Betsurmath, was present during the visit.

The visiting Central team comprised Anil Kumar, Ajay Singh and Sunita Das.