Central team inspects drought crop damage in Koppal

CH NEWS, Koppal A Central Government drought study team visited Koppal district to assess the severe Kharif drought and inspect crop damage. The team was led by Central Government Director Dr. Man Singh and included Under Secretaries Partha Pal and Rakesh Kumar. The team visited Hanumanala village in Kanakagiri taluk and inspected damaged red gram and pearl millet crops. Farmers Basavaraja and Mookappa explained the rainfall deficit and crop losses. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Suresh B. Itnal translated the farmers' concerns and demands to the team. Farmers said red gram, cotton, paddy and sorghum crops had withered due to the lack of rain. They said they had spent ₹40,000 to ₹50,000 per acre and faced falling borewell water levels. They demanded cattle shelters, fodder banks, compensation of at least ₹50,000 per acre and complete agricultural loan waivers. Farmers also requested timely payment of wages under the V.B.G. Ramji scheme and urged banks and private moneylenders not to harass them during loan recovery. They said the crop losses had caused severe financial hardship. The Central team assured farmers that a comprehensive report would be submitted to the Central Government and efforts would be made to secure necessary assistance. Dr. Itnal said crop damage had occurred across around 302,000 hectares in the district. He said details of funds required for input subsidy under NDRF guidelines had been provided. The district has around 1.27 million sheep and goats and 239,000 cattle. Measures have been taken to open Goshalas, establish fodder banks and distribute fodder mini-kits. A total of 15,838 fodder mini-kits have been sanctioned. The team later visited Tippanala and Sulekal villages to inspect damaged red gram, sunflower, maize and other crops before continuing its assessment.