Central team assesses drought damage across in Bagalkot

Bagalkot A Central government drought assessment team visited several drought-hit areas of Bagalkot district on Monday and inspected crop damage while gathering information about the difficulties faced by farmers. The third Central team was led by Director Dr. Man Singh and included Union government Under Secretaries Partha Pal and Rakesh Kumar. The team visited drought-affected areas in Bagalkot, Guledgudd, Hungund and Ilkal taluks and collected details about crop losses and the overall drought situation. The team first visited Haldur village in Guledgudd taluk, where it inspected maize crops damaged due to drought. The officials examined the condition of the affected fields and gathered information about the extent of crop damage.