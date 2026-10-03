Central team assesses drought conditions near KRS

Mandya A Central Drought Assessment Committee team led by Dr. Naveen Kumar Jain visited drought-affected areas of Mandya district to assess the ground situation and gather information on the hardships faced by farmers. The team first inspected the Krishnaraja Sagara (KRS) reservoir and reviewed its current water level, inflow and outflow. Officials briefed the team about the quantity of water available in the reservoir, the amount reserved for drinking purposes and the possibility of releasing water for agricultural activities amid worsening drought conditions. Later, the team visited several drought-hit villages in different taluks and interacted with farmers and residents. The team collected information about crop damage caused by inadequate rainfall, drinking water shortages and the shortage of fodder for livestock. Farmers also explained the difficulties they are facing due to the prolonged dry conditions. Officials from the irrigation and agriculture departments submitted detailed records on crop losses, water availability and the impact of drought on agriculture and rural communities. The Central team said it would prepare an assessment report and submit it to the Union Government. Meanwhile, Karnataka Water Resources Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy said the state had requested the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to reduce the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu from 4,000 cusecs to 2,000 cusecs. The request followed the CWMA’s September 24 order directing Karnataka to release 4,000 cusecs daily at Biligundlu for 15 days. The Minister said inflows into the KRS, Hemavathi, Harangi and Kabini reservoirs had declined sharply after the Southwest Monsoon ended. The four reservoirs currently have around 49 TMC of usable water, which Karnataka said must be conserved for drinking water, environmental needs and evaporation losses until June 2027. Around 47 taluks in the Cauvery basin have been declared drought-hit. Chaluvarayaswamy said Karnataka had complied with CWMA directions, with 44.21 TMC recorded at Biligundlu between June 1 and September 30.