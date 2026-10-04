Central study team assesses drought situation

CH NEWS RAICHUR Amid the severe drought prevailing in Raichur district, a Central government drought study team visited various drought-affected areas, including Devadurga taluk, on Saturday to assess the ground situation and crop losses. The team, led by Dr Mansingh, Director of the Paddy Development Department, Patna, inspected several locations and gathered first-hand information about the impact of the drought on agriculture and allied activities. Following the field inspection, the team held a meeting with district officials at Devadurga. Partha Pal, Under Secretary, Department of Expenditure, Government of India, and Rakesh Kumar, Under Secretary, Department of Rural Development, Government of India, participated in the assessment. During the meeting, officials from the Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and other departments provided details regarding rainfall patterns, crop damage and the overall impact of the drought on farmers and livestock. R Girish, Secretary, Department of Horticulture and Sericulture, Deputy Commissioner S Poovitha; Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Ishwar Kandu, Joint Director of Agriculture Prakash Chavan and other district and taluk-level officials attended the meeting. The Central team is expected to submit its findings to the Union government after completing the assessment, based on which further drought-relief measures may be considered.