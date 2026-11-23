MYSURU: Awareness programmes on the harmful effects of drugs must be made mandatory in high schools, degree colleges and student hostels, Additional Superintendent of Police C. Mallik said.

Speaking while chairing the Narcotics Coordination (NCORD) meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Monday, he said that to prevent students from falling prey to drug addiction, he had directed authorities to ensure the installation of CCTV cameras on the premises of all high schools, pre-university colleges and medical colleges in the district, including those along Hunsur Road, as well as at other key locations. The Social Welfare Department must keep a close watch on suspicious individuals and vehicles moving around its hostels, including delivery personnel and tea vendors coming from outside. Surprise inspections should be conducted in coordination with the police.

The District Health and Family Welfare Department and Assistant Drug Controllers were directed to conduct surprise inspections at hospitals and medical stores under their jurisdiction. Medical stores must prominently display notices stating that medicines will not be dispensed without a doctor’s prescription. In cases of illegal drug sales, officials should immediately conduct raids with police assistance, the Additional SP said.

Mallik also instructed the Health Department and rehabilitation centres to gather information from drug addicts during counselling sessions about the sources from which they procure narcotics and share the details with the police to facilitate registration of cases against drug peddlers. To prevent the cultivation and sale of cannabis in forest-fringe villages, tribal settlements (hadis) and areas surrounding the Bylakuppe and Gurupura Tibetan refugee camps, he directed the Forest, Agriculture and Excise Departments to conduct surveillance using drone cameras and carry out joint raids.

Jail authorities were instructed to remain vigilant and prevent the supply of any kind of narcotic substances to undertrial prisoners and convicts lodged in Mysuru Central Prison and sub-jails. He also directed GST officials to immediately alert the police if narcotic substances were detected during inspections of goods transport vehicles.

Officials from the Health and Family Welfare, Social Welfare, Agriculture and Horticulture, and School Education Departments, among others, attended the meeting.