CAVA Alumni Association felicitates Dean Devaraj

MYSURU: The CAVA Alumni Association organised a felicitation and farewell programme for Devaraj, Dean of the Chamarajendra Academy of Visual Arts (CAVA), who has recently been transferred.

The programme was held here where alumni members felicitated Devaraj and conveyed their best wishes for his future endeavours.

CAVA Alumni Association president Manju Prasad, vice-president Madhusudhan S.R., secretary Surya (Vairamudi), treasurer Harish Hegde, directors Syed Muzaid, Insha Ummehani, Pavan P. Srinivas and Nithya Kalyani, along with CAVA alumni Vichara B.N., Manjunath and Anil Bhogashetty and other alumni members were also present.