MYSURU: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar chaired a meeting in Mysuru on Tuesday to discuss the implementation of the proposed Arjuna Memorial at LIC Circle, also known as Arjuna Circle, in Mysuru.

Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait and officials from the Mysore City Corporation (MCC), Department of Tourism and other concerned departments participated in the meeting.

A statue of Arjuna, the Dasara elephant

The meeting held detailed discussions on the Comprehensive Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed memorial, including its design, project blueprint, implementation strategy and coordination among various departments. The participants also discussed expediting the administrative and technical procedures required to take up the project.

The memorial is proposed in honour of Arjuna, the legendary Dasara elephant who was an integral part of Mysuru’s Dasara celebrations and occupied a special place in the hearts of people across the State. The primary objective of the project is to preserve his legacy and familiarise future generations with his contribution to Mysuru’s cultural heritage.

Addressing the meeting, Yaduveer said Arjuna was not merely a Dasara elephant; he was a cultural icon of Mysuru and an inseparable part of its Dasara tradition. His emotional bond with the people of Mysuru and his contribution to the cultural heritage of the region were unparalleled. “We are committed to building this memorial to immortalise his memory. Our endeavour is to ensure that Arjuna’s contribution and legacy remain alive in the minds of future generations.”

Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait said Arjuna held a special place in the hearts of Mysuru’s people and that his contribution to the Dasara celebrations and the city’s cultural heritage would always be remembered. “Building a memorial in his honour would be a fitting tribute to Arjuna. I welcome the efforts being made to take this project forward and will extend my full cooperation in coordinating with the concerned departments for its successful implementation,” he said.

The MP emphasised the need for all departments to work in close coordination to ensure the smooth execution of the project. He observed that the memorial should not only appropriately commemorate Arjuna but also emerge as another significant attraction for Mysuru’s heritage and tourism sectors.

The meeting marks an important step towards taking the Arjuna Memorial project to the next stage. Efforts to realise the project are expected to continue through coordinated action involving elected representatives and the concerned government departments.