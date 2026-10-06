Can Bengaluru's drainage cope with heavy rains?

BENGALURU Torrential downpours have severely disrupted daily commuting across the city, plunging major thoroughfares and vital underpasses into chaotic gridlock. Intense storms began pounding the metropolis on Monday afternoon, intensifying into severe thunderstorm activity with powerful wind gusts by late evening and dumping massive sheets of water across low-lying neighborhoods. The relentless overnight deluge quickly overwhelmed drainage infrastructure, filling dangerous potholes and creating deep pools of stagnant water. Commuters faced harrowing conditions, particularly at critical transit points like the K.R. Puram underpass, where floodwaters surged to waist height. Similar severe inundation struck the Shivananda Circle and Okalipuram underpasses, trapping motorists in knee-deep water and stalling engines. Traffic authorities have issued extensive travel advisories highlighting widespread bottlenecks. Key corridors, including Hennur Road, the Venkatala flyover, and the NGV Junction toward Sony World, experienced major slowdowns. Incidents like vehicle breakdowns near the Kogilu flyover compounded the misery, while transit lanes approaching Lulu Mall, Geddalahalli, and the CBI Junction flyover crawled at a snail's pace. Field officers worked tirelessly through the night, with police personnel personally clearing debris from storm-water drains near Hebbal to speed up drainage. Municipal teams are monitoring vulnerable zones closely as weather forecasts predict continued rainfall over the next two days, heightening risks of further commuting delays. Law enforcement officials have urged all motorists to exercise extreme caution, avoid waterlogged underpasses, and monitor live updates on digital platforms. Navigating the city safely will require patience and flexible route planning as public works crews race to clear blockages and restore normalcy to urban transit routes.