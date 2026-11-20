BENGALURU: A storm over the book ‘Basava Mantapa’ has swept across Karnataka amid fierce protests over alleged insults to 12th-century reformer Basavanna, prompting state cabinet action, a police case in Bengaluru, and an apology from author Ravi Hanj.

Centered on Basavanna’s life, Vachana verses, and 12th-century society, the book written by Chicago-based writer Ravi Hanj drew sharp backlash over passages critics say paint Basavanna as linked to King Bijjala’s killing and label him a murderer and a thief. Protesters and community bodies also objected to the spelling “Lingahata” instead of Lingayat and remarks viewed as offensive toward the community and revered figures, arguing the work distorts a reformer who championed equality and the Anubhava Mantapa across castes.

Demonstrations erupted in several parts of the state, including outside Basava Samithi in Bengaluru, where angry protesters burned copies of the book, raised slogans against Hanj, struck his picture with a slipper, and called for a ban and strict punishment.

Taking note of the uproar at a cabinet meeting on Thursday, the state government approved seizing the book and starting legal action against the author. Following the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara said authorities decided to confiscate the publication and register a first information report over allegations of derogatory content.

A case was subsequently filed at High Grounds police station in Bengaluru naming Hanj and journalist Vishweshwar Bhat, based on a complaint by Basava Samithi president Aravind Jatti. The complaint alleged objectionable portrayals, distortion of the Lingayat term, and attempts to stir social discord, while accusing Bhat of instigating the matter.

As pressure mounted alongside the cabinet decision and police case, Hanj issued an apology in an interview, saying some people misunderstood his comments and expressing regret if his words hurt Veerashaiva Lingayats. Even while apologizing for distress caused, he said plans are underway to re-release the book across districts and sought public cooperation, leaving tensions high over both the legal probe and future events.