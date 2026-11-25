NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the construction of a new greenfield airport at Doloo in Silchar, Assam, at an estimated cost of ₹2,014 crore, aiming to strengthen aviation infrastructure in the region.

The existing Silchar airport is jointly associated with the Indian Air Force and the Airports Authority of India (AAI). It currently operates a civil enclave spread across 70 acres.

The proposed airport at Doloo is expected to provide a new aviation facility for Silchar and surrounding areas. The Cabinet’s approval marks a significant step towards developing airport infrastructure in Assam.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw presented details of the proposed project during a Cabinet briefing at the National Media Centre in New Delhi on Wednesday. He also displayed a map indicating the location of the planned greenfield airport.

The project comes as part of efforts to expand aviation connectivity and improve infrastructure across the country. The new facility is expected to address the limitations of the existing airport, which operates within a restricted civil enclave.

The approval provides the financial clearance required for the proposed development, with the project estimated to cost ₹2,014 crore.

Further details regarding the construction timeline, passenger capacity and other technical features were not specified in the announcement.