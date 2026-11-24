MANGALURU: Karnataka Byari Sahitya Academy president Umar U.H. called for Byari literary works to be translated into national and regional languages. He said talented writers and poets from the community were close to reaching a stage where their work could be shared with readers in other languages.

Poetry in every home

Umar made the remarks while inaugurating Mane Mane Byari Kavigoshti, which means Byari Poets’ Gathering in Every Home. The academy held the event at Motisham Orchard Apartments on Arya Samaj Road in Balmatta. The programme is designed to bring poetry readings into homes, where Umar said the language and its culture had been kept alive.

Mothers kept Byari alive

He credited mothers in particular with preserving Byari in their households. He said that role was the reason the academy had chosen to organise the gatherings in people’s homes. His remarks at the opening addressed both the place of the language in family life and the need for its literature to reach a wider audience through translation.

A wider readership

The gathering brought poets and listeners together in a residential setting. Umar used the occasion to speak about the work of Byari writers as well as the part households play in passing on the language.