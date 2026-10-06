BY Raghavendra says vision drives national development

CH NEWS, Shivamogga

Development of the country is possible only with a far-sighted Prime Minister, MP BY Raghavendra said. He was speaking at a free blood donation camp organized by BJP mandal workers as part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan on the occasion of Modi's birthday at Holehonnur town's community hospital. Only BJP can fulfill the country's poverty eradication resolution today. The self-reliance scheme is the backbone of the country. From the beginning, Congress has been searching for stones in the mud. The state government, which is leading the people on the wrong path, is not accepting the constitution. The salvation of the Hindu nation is not possible from the Congress, which calls terrorists patriots. Only the BJP, which has workers who work for the country's interests, can strengthen the hand of Bharatambe, he said. The Town Panchayat started the work of Rs 40 crore for drinking water three years ago. He demanded that this work be taken up immediately and drinking water should be provided to the public. More funds were received after the announcement of the Town Panchayat, but the money went back to the government due to the officials not performing their duties properly. It is ironic that the government is moving forward with the unscientific ring road and has taken over the farmers' lands without closing the potholes on the road. He said that the government is nothing but destroying the peace of the farmers. District President Jagadish, Mandal President Malleshappa, former MLA Ashok Naik, KG Kumaraswamy, D Manjunath, Srinivas, Subramani, Rajesh Patil, Girish, U Venkatesh, AK Rekha Bosle, Dr Mohan, Kumar Naidu, Halojirao and others were present.