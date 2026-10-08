BWCC conducts TDR technical workshop, land acquisition

BENGALURU To streamline urban infrastructure projects and fast-track road widening initiatives, the Bengaluru West City Corporation recently hosted an intensive technical workshop dedicated entirely to the complexities of Transferable Development Rights and land acquisition. The specialized training session was organized specifically for municipal officers, engineering staff, and revenue personnel to ensure strict adherence to legal norms and procedural accuracy when acquiring private properties for public utility works. The workshop featured expert insights from leading administrative specialists, including Gayathri Nayak, Deputy Commissioner for Land Acquisition and TDR under the Greater Bengaluru Authority. She was joined by Umashankar, Assistant Executive Engineer from the central town planning division, and Chandrashekar Nayak, Assistant Engineer from the eastern TDR branch, who collectively served as key resource persons guiding the municipal team through intricate regulatory frameworks. Addressing the assembled staff, Gayathri Nayak emphasized that acquiring private land for vital road expansions demands meticulous attention to detail. She outlined every mandatory procedural milestone required for issuing Development Rights Certificates, from thoroughly examining property documents and securing administrative approvals to publishing official notifications, inviting public objections, and obtaining formal landowner consent without leaving legal loopholes. Furthermore, the expert panel underscored the critical importance of executing valid relinquishment deeds and obtaining proper consent forms directly from property owners to prevent future litigation. Following the presentation, officials engaged in an interactive question-and-answer session to clarify ground-level challenges encountered during land acquisition. The high-profile workshop saw strong participation from senior municipal leadership, including Kavitha Rajaram, Additional Commissioner for Development, and Syeda Afreen Banu S. Ballari, Deputy Commissioner for Administration and TDR. Executive engineers, assistant executive engineers, revenue officers, and land record surveyors from the corporation also attended. By upgrading the technical proficiency of its workforce, the municipal administration aims to accelerate pending infrastructure developments and ensure smooth execution of road projects across western Bengaluru.