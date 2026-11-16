Bus driver’s alert leads police to suspect in Madurai jewellery heist

MADURAI: A bus driver’s recognition of a passenger on television helped police arrest Nishanth, the suspect in the November 12 burglary at a Tanishq showroom in Madurai.

The 25‑year-old YouTuber was travelling from Bengaluru to Salem when the driver identified him. He contacted a police constable in Dharmapuri, who alerted officers and coordinated an interception at Seshampetti.

A dash for the rear window

Police surrounded the bus after it stopped. Nishanth allegedly noticed the officers and tried to escape through a rear window, but was caught. He was brought to Madurai on Monday. Police said he was carrying part of the stolen jewellery and was questioned about the remaining ornaments.

His arrest followed those of his father, Suresh, and close friend Meenakshi Nachiyar, an Instagram influencer. Police said information from Meenakshi helped recover five kilograms of gold. Investigators allege Nishanth used her two-wheeler during the burglary and told her where some jewellery was hidden.

Police suspect Suresh helped transport the ornaments in his autorickshaw to family farmland, where they were buried. Investigators are examining CCTV footage and tracing the accused’s movements.

The burglary was discovered on November 12 at the showroom on Madurai’s Bypass Road. Police said the intruder entered through the lift shaft after climbing scaffolding.