BENGALURU: Civic marshals in Bengaluru South have collected ₹28,500 in fines from commercial outlets and illegal dumpers during cleanliness checks led by Bengaluru South City Corporation Commissioner K.N. Ramesh.

The enforcement drive falls under the ongoing ‘Freedom from Waste’ campaign pushed by Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, which targets improper waste handling by bulk generators and shops, unsegregated garbage, illegal dumping on open plots, and banned single-use plastics.

During inspections in HSR Layout, marshals found two businesses in Sector 6 of Muneshwara Nagar, Curefood and Canvas no5, not separating wet and dry waste and handling garbage improperly. Officials fined Curefood ₹15,000 and Canvas no5 ₹10,000 for breaking solid waste rules and bulk generator norms. At Meena Fruits and Vegetables on 25th Cross Road in HSR Layout Sector 3, inspectors spotted banned single-use plastic carry bags and fined shopkeeper Sridhar Yadav ₹1,000, bringing fines in the HSR Layout stretch to ₹26,000.

Elsewhere in the corporation limits, marshals caught people dumping waste unlawfully on an open plot in BDA Layout within Arakere ward of the Bommanahalli constituency, imposing a ₹2,500 penalty and taking the day’s total fines to ₹28,500.

After issuing penalties, officials spoke with shop staff, representatives, and local residents to explain proper waste practices. Teams instructed businesses and households to separate wet, dry, and sanitary waste right at the source, hand it over to collection vehicles, stop dumping mixed garbage on vacant plots or streets, and drop banned plastic items completely.

Commissioner Ramesh warned that hotels, eateries, produce stalls, other businesses, and citizens must follow waste and plastic rules strictly. He said regular inspections will continue without leniency, backed by fines and legal action against repeat offenders who hurt neighborhood cleanliness. Marshal supervisors, junior health inspectors, and ward marshals took part in the drive, while civic teams plan to keep up spot checks across south Bengaluru streets and commercial pockets to encourage lasting compliance among traders and residents alike.