BSCC inspections: Penalty, notice issued to Indira canteen contractor

BENGALURU Demonstrating strict administrative oversight during field visits, Bengaluru South City Corporation Commissioner K.N. Ramesh conducted an unannounced surprise inspection of the Indira Canteen situated within the premises of the Jayanagar Public Hospital in Pattabhiramanagar ward. The inspection focused on evaluating food preparation hygiene, raw material storage, cleanliness, and the overall quality of subsidized meals served to patients and the public. During the physical check of the meal counters, the Commissioner expressed deep displeasure upon discovering a blatant violation of the prescribed menu schedule. According to the official Saturday menu guidelines, the facility was mandated to serve a wholesome meal comprising rice, sambar, vegetable palya, and kheer (payasa). Instead, the contracted catering operator—identified as the 'Rewards' agency—had supplied only Bisi Bele Bath. Noting that similar menu non-compliance had persisted over the previous four to five days, Commissioner Ramesh directed municipal officials to immediately issue a formal show-cause notice to the defaulting agency. He ordered the imposition of maximum financial penalties and instructed accounts staff to deduct corresponding amounts from the agency's billing settlements to deter future negligence. The Commissioner also reviewed the onsite Complaint Register, where visitors and patients had logged grievances regarding food standards and sanitation. Finding that canteen supervisors had merely forwarded casual mobile text messages rather than filing proper administrative reports for corrective action, the Commissioner issued a sharp warning to supervisory staff. He contacted the Corporation Health Officer by phone, demanding strict departmental action against officials who ignored public feedback. Furthermore, observing sewage water overflowing from a blocked drainage chamber near the dining area, Commissioner Ramesh immediately phoned municipal engineering staff and ordered urgent clearance work. He emphasized that maintaining absolute hygiene and providing nutritious, uncompromised meals to the urban poor and hospital visitors remains a top priority for the municipal administration. "Providing nutritious, quality, and hygienic food to the poor and hospital patients is a solemn government objective. Compromises on mandated menus or public health standards will not be tolerated under any circumstances. - K.N. Ramesh, BSCC Commissioner"

Key actions and findings

• Menu Non-Compliance Penalized: As per the official Saturday schedule, canteens are mandated to serve Rice, Sambar, Palya, and Kheer (Payasa). However, the supplying vendor—'Rewards' agency—substituted these items entirely with Bisi Bele Bath. Noting that this unauthorized deviation had persisted for four to five days, the Commissioner ordered an immediate show-cause notice, maximum financial penalties, and a direct deduction from the agency's pending bills. • Warning Over Ignored Public Grievances: Reviewing the canteen's complaint register, Commissioner Ramesh expressed strong displeasure at local supervisors who merely forwarded text messages rather than filing formal reports for persistent quality and cleanliness complaints. He contacted the Corporation Health Officer on the spot, instructing strict disciplinary steps against negligent personnel. • Civic Infrastructure Directions: Prompted by overflowing sewage water from a drainage chamber near the facility, the Commissioner directed engineering teams to execute immediate clearance and repairs to safeguard patient health and local hygiene.