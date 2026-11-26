BENGALURU: Intensifying its citywide cleanliness push under the “Freedom from Waste” (Tyajyadinda Swatantrya) campaign, the Bengaluru South City Corporation collected ₹39,800 in penalties across multiple neighborhoods for solid waste violations and banned single-use plastic usage. Executed under the guidance of Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and led by Municipal Commissioner K.N. Ramesh, the enforcement drive targeted commercial establishments, bulk waste generators, street vendors, and citizens flouting source-segregation norms or dumping garbage along public roadsides.

During inspections in HSR Layout, civic officials found a commercial establishment named Classic Converge violating bulk waste generator rules by failing to separate wet and dry waste at the source and using prohibited plastic garbage bags. Authorities slapped a ₹15,000 fine on the establishment and issued a strict warning to adopt scientific waste management practices immediately.

A parallel two-day special awareness and enforcement operation across all wards of the BTM Assembly constituency yielded ₹22,800 in fines across 52 violation cases. While inspections on November 25 logged 19 cases resulting in ₹8,200 in penalties, Thursday’s checks uncovered 33 additional violations generating ₹14,600. Alongside imposing fines, Junior Health Inspectors educated shopkeepers and street hawkers on the environmental hazards of prohibited single-use plastics.

In Singasandra ward under the Bengaluru South constituency, officials penalized an individual ₹1,000 for illegally dumping trash along the roadside near the Bosch facility on Central Jail Road, and fined a vendor on Parappana Agrahara Main Road ₹1,000 for using banned plastic bags, collecting ₹2,000 in total.

Following the crackdown, municipal teams distributed compliance guidelines instructing households, businesses, and vendors to segregate wet and dry waste strictly at the source and hand it over exclusively to authorized collection vehicles. Warning that roadside littering will not be tolerated under any circumstances, Commissioner K.N. Ramesh cautioned that surprise inspections will continue daily, and repeat offenders compromising urban hygiene will face steep penalties and legal prosecution without exception.