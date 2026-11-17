BENGALURU: In a decisive move to tackle chronic traffic congestion, Bengaluru South City Corporation Commissioner K.N. Ramesh led an extensive field inspection along Kasavanahalli Main Road, the vital corridor connecting Sarjapur Road to Choodasandra Circle.

Responding directly to local resident appeals for a dedicated “Free Left” turning provision to ease peak-hour gridlock, the Commissioner instructed engineering officials to evaluate and execute necessary private property acquisitions in accordance with municipal guidelines for road widening. He emphasized that all illegal encroachments along roadways and pedestrian footpaths must be ruthlessly cleared to restore smooth vehicular flow.

During the site tour, the Commissioner cracked down on illegal commercial operations, noting that formal notices had already been served to 21 retail shops unlawfully running businesses inside building basements. He issued strict orders to dismantle the Y.M. Stationery shop, citing direct encroachment onto the public right-of-way. Furthermore, municipal teams were directed to identify remaining roadside bottlenecks, remove an obstructive small tree near D.K. Hotel, and serve an immediate demolition notice for an unauthorized structure adjacent to the Kasavanahalli Someshwara Swamy Temple.

Addressing civic maintenance, Commissioner Ramesh inspected ongoing drainage improvements near B.R.S. Global School, instructing workers to adjust road kerbs to ensure proper rainwater runoff. He also ordered the immediate removal of unauthorized banners tied to electric poles and hazardous dangling cables to preserve urban aesthetics.

Taking a hands-on approach to local sanitation, the Commissioner expressed sharp displeasure after discovering that Mataji Fast Food had dumped garbage onto the public footpath. He personally compelled the establishment owner to clear the waste on the spot, while reiterating a mandatory city-wide rule requiring all traders to maintain visible dustbins in front of their shops. Executive Engineer Janardhan and AEE Ramu accompanied the Commissioner during the inspection.