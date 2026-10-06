BSCC cleans 709 vacant plots to curb waste

BENGALURU The city is stepping up its game to keep neighborhoods clean and safe for everyone. Officials shared that a major cleanup drive has cleared hundreds of messy spaces over the last two months. City leaders launched the special campaign to tackle a growing headache: empty plots piled high with trash and overgrown weeds. These neglected spots often turn into breeding grounds for mosquitoes and harmful pests, causing major headaches for nearby residents. Under the watchful eye of local authorities, teams have been tracking down messy properties across different neighborhoods. Out of more than a thousand dirty plots found, workers and property owners have already cleaned up 709 of them. While many owners rolled up their sleeves and fixed up their own land, corporation crews stepped in to handle the rest where owners lagged behind. However, not everyone has been quick to cooperate. Officials have tracked down hundreds of remaining messy properties and slapped official notices on 372 owners who failed to clean up their act. These warnings come with a clear message: keep your property tidy or face strict penalties under local rules. Different neighborhoods are seeing varying results. Some areas like Bommanahalli and South Division have tackled huge numbers of dirty spots, while smaller districts are wrapping up their remaining few. Officials noted that Padmanabhanagar is leading the way with very few messy lots left on their list. Beyond just cleaning, leaders are urging property owners to take preventative steps. Putting up strong wire fences around empty land is one of the best ways to stop strangers from treating private property as a public dump. At the same time, authorities made a heartfelt plea to everyday residents. Keeping the city sparkling clean is not just a job for the government; it takes a community effort. Officials asked people to stop tossing trash carelessly and instead work hand in hand with the city to build a cleaner, greener, and healthier home for all families living here.