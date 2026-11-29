BIDAR: A total of 29 farmers in the Bidar South constituency have been provided with borewells and agricultural equipment under the 2025‑26 programme of the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Development Corporation.

The initiative was implemented under the leadership of Bidar South MLA Dr. Shailendra Beldale to strengthen irrigation facilities and support farmers.

Borewells were drilled for the beneficiaries, while essential agricultural equipment, including motors, pipes and starters, was also distributed to them. The equipment was handed over at a programme organized in Pratap Nagar in the constituency.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Dr. Shailendra Beldale said farmers were the backbone of the country and that improving their economic condition was essential for strengthening the national economy.

“Farmers must become self-reliant by cultivating good crops and achieving economic stability. It is not enough to make promises; developmental programmes must bring tangible changes to their lives,” he said.

The MLA added that special priority was being given to farmers’ welfare alongside the overall development of the Bidar South constituency. Efforts were being made to ensure that government welfare schemes reached eligible beneficiaries.

He further said that providing borewells and agricultural equipment would strengthen farming activities and encourage farmers to improve productivity.

Dr. Beldale assured that initiatives to address agricultural challenges and provide necessary facilities to farmers would continue in the constituency.

“Farmers should not be forced to depend entirely on rainfall for cultivation. Providing adequate irrigation facilities and essential agricultural inputs would help them improve crop production and increase their income,” he said.