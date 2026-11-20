Concerned over nearly 6,000 fewer Class 1 admissions, the minister cited the free provisions and urged boosting 203 LKG and UKG classes.

KOPPAL: Karnataka School Education and Literacy Minister S. Madhu Bangarappa has directed officials to treat the strengthening of government schools and increasing student admissions as a movement and work towards achieving the targets.

He was speaking at the 2026–27 district-level education department review meeting held at the J.H. Patel Hall of the Zilla Panchayat on Friday.

Expressing concern over a decline of nearly 6,000 admissions due to changes in the age eligibility criteria for Class 1, the minister said the government was providing free textbooks, uniforms, shoes, socks, electricity and guest teachers. He directed officials to increase admissions to the 203 LKG and UKG classes functioning in the district.

Focus on SSLC and PUC results

The minister expressed concern that 1,631 students who had registered for SSLC examinations had remained absent. He instructed teachers and officials to visit their homes, convince parents and encourage the students to appear for examinations. He also directed colleges to conduct special classes under Mission 60 for second-year PUC students and give importance to moral education and parent-teacher meetings.

Free buses and notebooks

Bangarappa announced that dedicated free bus services would be provided to Karnataka Public School (KPS) students from June 2027. He also announced free notebooks for government school and college students from Classes 1 to 12 from the next academic year. Textbook Parts 1 and 2 would be distributed together.

Deputy Director of School Education Shekharappa Horapete said the district had 1,660 schools, including 1,143 government schools, with 1,67,628 students enrolled in government institutions. The district recorded a 98.19 per cent SSLC pass rate, including supplementary examinations.

PU Education Deputy Director Rajshekhar Patil said enrolment in PU colleges had increased by 5,048 to 34,846 students. The district secured first place in the Kalyana Karnataka region with an 86.80 per cent pass rate in the previous year’s second-year PUC examinations.

District officials, education officers and college principals attended the meeting.