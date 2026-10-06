Bolsonaro rides right-wing wave in Brazil

BRASILIA Brazilian politics has witnessed a dramatic political twist as right-wing forces surged forward in a high-stakes weekend vote. Even though he was completely barred from running, former leader Jair Bolsonaro emerged as the undeniable force driving a major conservative wave across the country. From his enforced confinement under house arrest, the 71-year-old watched his eldest son secure a massive upset in the presidential first round against current leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The surprising electoral outcome has completely upended political expectations, placing the conservative movement in a commanding position ahead of the decisive runoff vote later this month. Candidates running under the banner of the right-wing Liberal Party swept legislative races at every level. Beyond the presidential contest, voters handed victories to four other members of the prominent political family, including Senate seats for the former president's wife and another son, alongside lower house wins for two more relatives. Political experts noted that such a sweeping family triumph is unprecedented in modern democratic history. This sweeping legislative success has dramatically shifted power dynamics in the capital. The conservative party nearly doubled its presence in the upper house, achieving a historic high that hasn't been matched in decades. Analysts suggest this formidable legislative backing puts potential legal relief and amnesty for the elder Bolsonaro firmly on the political horizon as the new lawmakers prepare to take office. Meanwhile, the race for the presidency moves toward a tense second-round showdown. Current leadership faces an uphill battle to rally enough support from eliminated conservative contenders to bridge the gap. As campaigns gear up for the final sprint, allies of the surging political dynasty hint that the former president could soon step back into a prominent public advisory role if his son successfully captures the nation's highest office.