BMRCL seeks global firms for Namma Metro Phase-3 consultancy

CH NEWS BENGALURU More than two years after receiving approval, Namma Metro Phase-3 has moved ahead with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) inviting Indian and international consultancy firms to provide General Consultancy services for the 44.65-km Orange Line project. The Phase-3 expansion will comprise two corridors with 31 stations. Corridor-1 will run 32.15 km from J.P. Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura, with 22 stations. Corridor-2 will cover 12.50 km between Hosahalli and Kadabagere, with nine stations. A common maintenance depot for both corridors is proposed at Sunkadakatte. The two corridors will have interchange facilities with existing and upcoming Metro lines at locations including J.P. Nagar, Mysuru Road, Peenya and Kempapura. Sumanahalli Cross is proposed as a common interchange. BMRCL has applied for a Japanese Official Development Assistance loan of ¥102.48 billion from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for the two corridors. The General Consultant will review designs, finalise tender documents, evaluate bids and assist in contract negotiations. During construction, the consultant will oversee quality, safety and environmental requirements, coordinate contractors and support testing and commissioning. The project will also involve procurement of 252 standard-gauge coaches, including their design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning. Comprehensive maintenance for up to 15 years and staff training will also be part of the package. Signalling and train control, telecommunications, Automatic Fare Collection, traction power and receiving substations are among other major systems planned. The Phase-3 corridors are expected to ease congestion on the Outer Ring Road West, Magadi Road and other major arterial routes. BMRCL also plans integration with BMTC, Indian Railways and proposed suburban rail stations.

“The loan will cover only a part of the project cost, with BMRCL arranging the remaining funding.” BMRCL official

Orange Line Phase-3 • Total length: 44.65 km • Corridor 1: J.P. Nagar 4th Phase–Kempapura, 32.15 km • Corridor 2: Hosahalli–Kadabagere, 12.50 km • Total stations: 31 • Proposed depot: Sunkadakatte • Proposed coaches: 252 • JICA loan sought: ¥102.48 billion

WHERE ORANGE LINE WILL CONNECT Phase-3 is designed to strengthen links between several parts of Bengaluru and the existing Metro network. Planned interchanges include J.P. Nagar, Mysuru Road, Peenya, Kempapura and Sumanahalli Cross. Multi-modal integration is proposed at 10 locations, including J.P. Nagar 4th Phase, Kamakya, Sumanahalli, BEL Circle, Hebbal and Hosahalli, connecting Metro services with BMTC, railways and proposed suburban rail facilities.