Blueprint unveiled for 3 acre Goshala in Haveri

Haveri The blueprint for the three-acre ‘Vande Mataram’ Goshala was unveiled at Balambida village in Hangal taluk on Friday by Adrushya Kadasiddheshwara Sri of Kaneri Math in Kolhapur. The programme began with a cow being brought onto the stage and worshipped through a puja ceremony. Siddalingappa Kamadolli, founder of the goshala, appealed to people to send abandoned and neglected cows to the shelter instead of slaughterhouses. Speakers expressed concern over the alleged illegal transportation of cattle, cases against cow protectors and the growing number of cows left to wander without proper care. They stressed the need to protect cattle and recognise their cultural and agricultural importance. Addressing the gathering, Kaneri Math seer Adrushya Kadasiddheshwara Sri highlighted the difficulties faced by farmers and urged society to recognise agriculture as skilled work. He called upon farmers to experiment with different crops, avoid dependence on a single crop and become self-reliant by producing organic manure and biogas. Gurulinga Swamiji of Agadi Math emphasised the need to provide farmers with timely water and electricity. He said better access to these essential resources would strengthen their financial position. He also urged families to respect farming as a profession and encourage their daughters to consider farmers as prospective life partners. Kannada film actor Doddanna, who attended the programme, spoke about the importance of values instilled by parents and paid tribute to the contribution of farmers. He described farmers as the firstborn children of Mother Earth and highlighted the cultural significance of cows. Actor Srinivasamurthy, Siddalingappa Kamadolli and heads of several religious institutions also participated in the event. Thousands of farmers from different parts of Haveri district attended the programme to hear the seer's address. The proposed goshala is intended to provide shelter for cows requiring care and protection, with organisers appealing for greater public support for cattle welfare.