MYSURU: A blood donation camp will be organised at the Platinum Jubilee Auditorium, J.K. Grounds, Mysuru, on November 25 to mark National Voluntary Blood Donation Day.

The camp is being organised by the District Health and Family Welfare Department in association with various voluntary organisations, associations and blood banks.

Healthy individuals aged between 18 and 65 years are eligible to donate blood. Donors should weigh at least 45 kg to donate 350 ml of blood and have a minimum haemoglobin level of 12.5 grams per decilitre.

Men are eligible to donate blood four times a year, while women can donate three times a year, according to a press release issued by the Mysuru District Health and Family Welfare Officer.