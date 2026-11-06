BJP warns protest over Magadi road delay

CH NEWS, MAGADI Taluk BJP president K.R. Prasad Gowda criticised the Congress government, alleging that rising prices and anti-people policies had increased the difficulties faced by the public. He said people were waiting for the next Assembly elections to express their dissatisfaction. Speaking at a press conference at the BJP office, he accused the government of burdening people through increases in fuel and milk prices and bus fares. He also credited party workers for the NDA candidate A.P. Ranganath's victory in the Legislative Council election and urged them to prepare for upcoming local body and Assembly elections. He said the BJP would strengthen its organisation at the booth level and highlight Central government schemes while exposing the State government's failures. Protest threat over stalled road work Gowda expressed concern over the delay in the KSHIP road project between Magadi and Bengaluru. He claimed that only five per cent of the work remained unfinished but had been pending for years. He said road dust was affecting shopkeepers, residents and schoolchildren. He warned that the BJP, NDA partners and other organisations would stage protests, including a road blockade and a demonstration at the KSHIP office, after Deepavali if the work was not completed. He urged Minister H.C. Balakrishna to secure additional funds and speed up development works in the taluk. BJP condemns remarks on Mysore rulers Gowda also criticised remarks allegedly made by Congress leaders about the Mysore Maharajas. He highlighted Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar's contribution to the development of the region, particularly the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) Dam and educational institutions. He urged political leaders to respect the contributions of the former rulers. BJP district and taluk office-bearers and party workers attended the press conference.