BIDAR: BJP leaders in Bidar have demanded the immediate arrest of NRI writer Ravi Hanj over his alleged derogatory remarks about social reformer Mahatma Basavanna in his book ‘Basava Mantapa’, which they claim mocks Basavanna’s philosophy.

Bidar South MLA and BJP State Secretary Dr. Shailendra Beldale and district BJP president Somnath Patil issued a statement demanding strict legal action against the writer.

They alleged that Hanj’s statements were baseless and had hurt the sentiments of Basavanna’s followers in Karnataka and across the world. They also welcomed the reported government decision to confiscate the controversial book but insisted that the writer should be arrested immediately.

The leaders described Basavanna as a great humanist who worked towards building an equal society without discrimination based on caste, colour or gender. They said his teachings and principles promoted equality and were relevant to all sections of society.

They further stated that Basavanna’s philosophy was not restricted to any particular caste or community but aimed at the welfare of humanity. According to them, criticism that misrepresents the social reformer’s contributions cannot be accepted.

The BJP leaders warned that insulting the contributions and philosophy of great saints, sharanas and social reformers would not be tolerated. They said their party would continue to defend Basavanna’s legacy and ideology.

They also warned that the party would launch a protest if the government failed to arrest Ravi Hanj and take strict legal action against him.

The statement was issued by Nagesh Sidda, assistant media coordinator to Bidar South MLA Dr. Shailendra Beldale.