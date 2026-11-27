MYSURU: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated the birth anniversary of saint-poet Sri Bhakta Kanakadasa with fervour at its office in Mysuru on Friday.

The programme featured a tribute to Kanakadasa, with Chinnaswamy Vaddagere delivering a commemorative address highlighting the saint’s life and contributions.

Mysuru City BJP President L. Nagendra, Mysuru Rural BJP President Kumbrahalli Subbanna, MLA T.S. Srivatsa, City and Rural OBC Morcha presidents Satish and Rajegowda, former City BJP President Shivakumar, State Cells Co-ordinator Phaneesh, former Exhibition Authority Chairman B.P. Manjunath and Divisional In-charge Swamy Marulapura were among those present.

Former Mysuru City OBC Morcha president Manjunath (Jogi), former Corporator Shankar (RTO), Rural BJP spokesperson Vasanth Kumar and office-bearers of the OBC Morchas also attended the programme.

A large number of party workers and members of the public participated in the celebration and paid their respects to the revered saint-poet.