NEW DELHI: Packaged drinking water company Bisleri International on Saturday sought a review by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) over differences in laboratory findings concerning a water sample collected in West Bengal.

The company said independent tests conducted by two accredited laboratories found the sample compliant with prescribed quality standards. It requested the food safety regulator to examine the reasons behind the difference between the test results.

Bisleri said the findings from the two laboratories supported its position that the sample met the required standards. The company also stressed the importance of following consistent testing procedures while assessing the quality of packaged drinking water.

The company urged FSSAI to ensure that the matter was examined fairly and transparently.

It said it expected the issue to be assessed using the same standards applied across the packaged drinking water industry.

The development comes amid increasing attention to food safety and quality standards in India’s packaged drinking water sector. Laboratory testing plays an important role in checking whether products meet prescribed safety requirements before reaching consumers.

Bisleri’s request places the focus on the need for clarity in testing procedures and the evaluation of conflicting laboratory reports. The regulator’s examination is expected to help establish the reasons behind the differing findings.

The company maintained that the independent reports supported its compliance with quality standards and sought a proper assessment of the matter.