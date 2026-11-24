HUNSUR: Bilikere police have arrested five people in connection with four theft cases reported in Mysuru district and seized three vehicles, two mobile phones and cash worth approximately ₹10 lakh.

The case began on the night of October 7, 2026, when unidentified persons allegedly broke into a coconut oil factory godown belonging to Rajesh at Kuttavadi village in Hunsur taluk and stole coconuts worth around ₹1.45 lakh. Following a complaint, Bilikere police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Acting on the directions of Mysuru District Superintendent of Police Mallikarjuna Baladandi, IPS, and under the guidance of Additional Superintendents of Police C. Mallik and Nagesh L., along with Hunsur Sub-Division Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravi, a police team led by Bilikere Police Inspector Puneeth T.M. conducted the operation.

On November 23, police arrested five suspects: Viveka of K. Belthoru village in Saragur taluk; Rakshith alias Sharath of Harogowdanahalli in Holenarasipura taluk, Hassan district; Prasanna alias Ramu of Kurubarahalli, Mysuru; Akash of Hulkere village, Pandavapura taluk, Mandya district; and Mahesh of Siddarthanagar, Mysuru.

During the investigation, police linked the accused to four theft cases registered at Bilikere, Hunsur Rural, H.D. Kote and Alanahalli police stations in Mysuru City. An Eicher truck, an Ashok Leyland Dost vehicle, a Hero motorcycle, two mobile phones and cash, collectively valued at approximately ₹10 lakh, were seized.

The accused have been remanded to judicial custody.

PSI Naveen G. and crime detection personnel Ravi, Beeregowda, Satheesh, Pratap, Anantharamu and Prasad Dharmapura assisted in the operation. Senior police officers appreciated the team for its work.