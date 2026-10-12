Bihar transfers ₹112 crore flood relief to affected families

PATNA Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday transferred ₹112.14 crore in flood relief through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to 1,60,201 flood-affected families. Each family received ₹7,000 in financial assistance as the state continued its relief efforts following severe flooding across several districts. With the latest disbursement, a total of 10,37,391 flood-affected families has received assistance amounting to ₹726.17 crore. The government is also assessing damage caused by the floods to accelerate relief, rehabilitation and development work in affected areas. Choudhary reviewed the flood situation on October 6 at a meeting held at the Sankalp auditorium at Lok Sevak Awas, attended by BJP national president and MP Nitin Nabin. Water Resources Department Secretary Dr Chandrashekhar Singh briefed the meeting on the causes of flooding during two phases. In the first phase, the Ganga, Son, Ghaghra, Kosi and Punpun rivers recorded their highest water levels compared with previous records. During the second phase, excessive rainfall pushed the Gandak River to record levels at four locations. Embankment damage was reported at six locations across West Champaran, Gopalganj and Saran districts. Disaster Management Department Principal Secretary Santosh Kumar Mall presented details of relief and rescue operations undertaken during the floods. Choudhary attributed the severity of this year's flooding to exceptionally high-water volumes in the Ganga, Gandak and Son rivers, alongside silt accumulation in riverbeds. He also said Bihar was the first state in the country to formulate a silt policy. The Chief Minister directed officials to continuously monitor river conditions and assess flood-related damage. He instructed them to submit a preliminary detailed damage report at the earliest, enabling authorities to expedite relief measures, rehabilitation and essential development projects in affected areas. The government aims to use the assessment to support recovery and address the needs of flood-hit communities across the state.