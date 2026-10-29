Bhovi leaders surround Ugrappa over reservation issue

CH NEWS, Shivamogga Senior Congress leader and former MP V.S. Ugrappa faced a protest by leaders of the Bhovi community in Shivamogga on Thursday over his alleged remarks concerning the community and reservation benefits. Ugrappa had visited the city to hold a press conference along with leaders of the Valmiki community regarding internal reservation. However, tension arose when he emerged from the Press Bhavan on RTO Road after the meeting. Leaders of the Bhovi community intercepted his car, surrounded the vehicle and raised slogans against him. Ugrappa remained inside the car as the protesters gathered around it. Leaders of the Valmiki community stepped out and attempted to pacify the protesters, but the agitation continued. The protesters, including Veerabhadrappa Pujari, Budigere Basavaraj, Hongirana Lokesh and Channa Mumbapura Manjunath, accused Ugrappa of making statements that could affect the reservation rights of their community. Some protesters also reportedly struck his vehicle, creating a tense atmosphere at the spot. Police personnel intervened to control the situation and eventually escorted Ugrappa away from the area. Later, Bhovi community leader Veerabhadrappa Pujari addressed the media and explained the reasons behind the protest. He alleged that Ugrappa had claimed that the Vaddaru community were not the original Bhovis and that the actual Bhovi community, also referred to as Bhoyis, had been sidelined in the process of securing reservation benefits. Pujari said the community would not tolerate statements that, in their view, could undermine its constitutional rights and access to reservation benefits. He further maintained that the Vaddaru community had been recognised as part of the Bhovi community since the period of the Mysore Maharajas and had consequently been included in the reservation category. He accused Ugrappa of making misleading statements that could create confusion and lead to injustice for the Bhovi community. The incident highlights tensions surrounding community identity and internal reservation, with the protesters demanding that their community's rights be protected.