BENGALURU: Janata Dal (Secular) MLC S.L. Bhojegowda launched a sharp attack on the Karnataka government, alleging that school teachers across the state are being improperly deployed for organizational and crowd-mobilization work linked to the ‘Bharat Jodo’ initiative. Addressing media representatives at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, the legislator, who represents the South-West Teachers’ Constituency, claimed that the administration has earmarked Rs 1,000 crore for the Bharat Jodo organization without clarifying the source of those funds, while diverting educators away from classrooms to advance what he described as a Congress party recruitment drive.

Questioning the ethics and legality of assigning non-academic political tasks to government educators, Bhojegowda asked why teachers were being used to enlist party workers and mobilize crowds. He warned that pulling teachers away from their primary instructional duties undermines academic standards and threatens to push Karnataka’s public education system into steady decline. Demanding immediate corrective action, he urged all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) across districts who have issued official orders deploying teachers for Bharat Jodo activities to revoke those directives without delay.

The allegation adds to longstanding friction between teachers’ unions, opposition lawmakers, and the state administration over assigning non-teaching administrative or survey duties to school staff. Educators’ representatives have repeatedly argued that frequent extracurricular deployments disrupt syllabus completion and exam preparation in government schools, particularly during crucial academic months.

Calling upon the Chief Minister and the School Education Department to intervene immediately, Bhojegowda insisted that public funds and government personnel must never be blurred with partisan political mobilization. He warned that if district authorities fail to withdraw the deployment orders promptly, teachers’ representatives and opposition legislators would escalate the matter both inside the Legislature and through statewide protests to safeguard the dignity of the teaching profession and the future of schoolchildren.