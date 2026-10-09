Bhagwanth Khuba launches attack on Rahul Gandhi

CH NEWS, BIDAR Former Union Minister and BJP leader Bhagwanth Khuba said, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and the Karnataka government, accusing opposition leaders of political theatrics, questioning their approach towards constitutional institutions and alleging financial mismanagement by the state government. Speaking to the media, Khuba criticised Akhilesh Yadav over his statements regarding alleged irregularities in donations in Ayodhya. He questioned why the Samajwadi Party leader, despite repeatedly raising the issue and presenting himself as a devotee of Lord Ram, did not visit the Ram Temple to seek the blessings of Ram Lalla during his visits to Ayodhya. Khuba alleged that Yadav was using religious sentiments for political gains and was reluctant to risk alienating his Muslim supporters. These remarks reflect the BJP leader's political allegations against the Samajwadi Party chief. Khuba also strongly criticised Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA alliance over their protests and allegations concerning constitutional institutions. Accusing Rahul Gandhi of engaging in political theatrics, he alleged that the opposition was attempting to create doubts among citizens about the credibility of the country's constitutional institutions. He said that political protests and social media reels would not help the opposition win public support, asserting that people remained committed to India's development, constitutional values and the protection of the electoral mandate. The BJP leader further declared that the NDA government would continue under Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite opposition challenges. He urged Rahul Gandhi to pursue electoral success through democratic means rather than what he described as threats and intimidation. Turning his attention to Karnataka, Khuba questioned the Congress government's financial management and raised concerns over reports that Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had cautioned Cabinet colleagues about possible sting operations. He suggested that such warnings raised questions about transparency and accountability within the government, though no specific evidence of wrongdoing was established in the remarks. Khuba also alleged that the state government was struggling to meet financial obligations, including salary payments to Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees and payments to diesel suppliers. He claimed that financial difficulties had affected bus operations in the state and described the situation as evidence of alleged mismanagement by the Congress government. Through his remarks, Khuba sought to portray the opposition's national-level protests and the Karnataka government's financial challenges as signs of political and administrative failure, while defending the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.