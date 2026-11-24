BENGALURU: As India celebrates the 79th Raising Day of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) on November 22, 2026, the occasion calls for looking beyond crisp uniforms and ceremonial parades. Founded in 1948, the NCC serves as a vital second line of defence, quietly molding young minds into confident, disciplined, and service-minded citizens. At a time when excessive screen time, violent online games, and social isolation challenge today’s youth, structured cadet training offers a powerful, real-world alternative. Through physical drills, yoga, adventure camps, and community service, students gain teamwork, courage, and practical leadership that textbooks alone cannot teach. However, limited seats currently restrict this transformative experience to a lucky few. To build stronger human capital for a developed India, policymakers should introduce NCC as an optional, credit-based subject across schools and colleges, allowing many more young people to grow into capable, responsible citizens.