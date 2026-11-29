BENGALURU: Bengaluru Central City Corporation has launched an initiative to promote paper bags as an alternative to single-use plastic ahead of the upcoming Kadalekayi Parishe (Groundnut Fair).

The initiative was organised on Sunday in Sunkenahalli ward under the Chikkapete Division, under the guidance of Corporation Commissioner Jagadish G. It was conducted in collaboration with various organisations to encourage traders and the public to adopt environmentally friendly alternatives.

Campaign against plastic

As part of the initiative, paper bag production was promoted to reduce the use of plastic carry bags during the Groundnut Fair. Traders and visitors were encouraged to use paper bags and avoid generating plastic waste during the celebrations.

Officials highlighted the harmful effects of single-use plastics on the environment and explained the importance of adopting sustainable alternatives. They also appealed to traders and residents to cooperate with the Corporation’s efforts to make the fair more environmentally friendly.

Officials join the drive

The Assistant General Manager (AGM), Junior Health Inspector (JHI) and members of the Marshal team participated in the programme.

They educated residents and traders about paper bag production and its use as an alternative to plastic carry bags. The team also explained the environmental impact of plastic waste and encouraged people to adopt responsible practices.

The Corporation said the initiative aims to promote environmental awareness and reduce plastic pollution during the Groundnut Fair.